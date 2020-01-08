advertisement

The man they call Khanvict is aiming to take his music to the next level with a live debut performance at a Vancouver club.

Raised in Surrey, Asad Khan is booked to perform at The Imperial on Friday, January 17, after years of bringing his genre fusion music to festivals across North America, including Bumbershoot, Rifflandia and Shambhala.

advertisement

Khanvict made a name for himself as a DJ on the local South Asian wedding scene before turning his attention to making original music, influenced by Bollywood and Punjabi sounds and mixed with West Coast bass. .

“It will be my first show in Vancouver with my original music and production,” Khanvict said of the upcoming concert at The Imperial, to include an opening set by Raaginder, a San Francisco area violinist and music producer. Bios and ticket details are posted at imperialvancouver.com.

“This show is going to be different from what a lot of people know me in the Vancouver area, which is DJing. Excitings it’s exciting to bring it to those people,” Khanvict added. “It’s a big step on that journey, for sure. It’s been almost two years since I started writing my music, so it’s been building ever since.”

• RELATED INTRODUCTION, from 2018: Surrey’s Khanvict wants to steal show at Fusion Festival.

Now Leader was last caught up with Khanvict in the summer of 2018 as he prepared to perform an evening set at the Surrey Fusion Festival. A resident of the Newton area at the time, he moved to the North Delta with his family.

Born in Pakistan, Khanvict came to Canada at the age of 13 in 2001. His native country folk music was an early influence on him, largely because of his mother’s love for those sounds.

In recent months, Khanvict has been replicating its new live show at a local repository, set up with personalized computer hardware and devices. Performance at The Imperial will include live and electronic instruments, along with lights and visuals.

(story continues below)

Khanvict – Looking for you from Snakes x Ladders

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uarlv0_0Hb4 (/ embed)

As a streaming platform, Khanvict recently co-founded the record label Snakes x Ladders (snakesxladders.bandcamp.com), which shows tracks, including “Come With Me,” “Dream Dream” and “Looking For You” “, among other originals and remixes.

His first EP on the label, Kahani, led to an opportunity to release two official recipes of AR Rahman’s classic Bollywood hits, “Jiya Jale” and “Ramta Jogi”, through Venus Records in India.

Elsewhere on the internet, Khanvict can be found at khanvict.life, instagram.com/khanvictlife and also on YouTube.

Over the course of his music career, Khanvict says he has received some heat for his stage name.

“It’s funny,” he said in 2018, “because when I first started in the Toronto wedding industry, where I lived a year, in 2011, and I just started getting gigs, one of the top guys in the industry there said that they didn’t hire me because my name wasn’t suitable for the wedding industry. I was like, “Well, what does this have to do with anything, what I call myself, as long as I’m playing good music, don’t swear to anyone, it’s just a name. “”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement