advertisement

Tony Singh, the founder of Surrey-based Fruiticana, recently celebrated 25 years in business. During that time, he grew his own small fruit and vegetable store in Newton to an empire of 18 stores, with locations now in Surrey, Richmond, Abbotsford, Port Coquitlam, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton.

So how will he celebrate the milestone?

advertisement

With cake, or maybe champagne?

No.

“We have worked”

Singh opened his first grocery store on December 14, 1994, at 72nd Avenue and 137th Street. It was a humble size, at 2,000 square feet, and is still there today, though it expands to 5,000 square feet. Part of Fruiticana’s appeal, Singh says, is that the stores are relatively modest in size.

“We’re your neighborhood store,” he says. “It’s a smaller pillow, not a big box store, so it has made it easier for a customer to get in and out quickly, find the product, get the groceries and go home.”

Most Fruiticana stores today are 4,000 to 10,000 square feet, with the largest 10,000 square feet.

“So it’s very easy to get in and out.”

Singh is definitely doing something right. Today, his chain enjoys annual sales in excess of $ 200m and soon, it will have 20 stores.

“We have one coming out to Surrey this year, and one to New West. So in the next three or four months we will have two more stores,” Singh explains. “We are working hard to provide a good product, and people accept it. We have the best product at the lowest possible price, in the neighborhood.”

Singh lives in Surrey and currently has 10 stores here. Nearly 500 Fruiticana employees also call this town home, with about 60 working from its 125,000-square-foot warehouse at 129th Street and 76th Avenue in Newton.

“I would say a majority of our workforce, or our partners working with us, live in Surrey.”

Singh arrived as a young immigrant to Canada in 1975, when he was 10 years old. His family came from Punjab, lived in an apartment in Toronto at the time and did not speak a single word of English. After a trip to the Lower Mainland from Montreal in 1992, he saw an opportunity to get into the fruit and vegetable business here, and as they say, the rest is history.

Why fruits and vegetables? Singh says it’s all about eating healthy.

“My first shop we only sold fruits and vegetables. I didn’t even have a box of salt. After six months, people said, ‘Well, you know, I need sugar, I need salt.’

Surrey Fruiticana Shop, 1995

“I look forward to eating healthy.”

What is his favorite fruit?

“This is a difficult question,” he answers. “What’s in season. Right now, they are oranges and citrus, and this is my favorite. In summer time, it will be mostly melon, and berries. I always say, what’s in season.”

The same goes for vegetables.

Over the years Singh has received numerous honors as a recipient of the Surrey Board of Trade Business of the Year award, Prime Minister’s Choice Award for the 2014 Business BC Awards, and his business is also a four-time winner of the Now-Leader Reader Choice Award.

Fruiticana has also donated more than $ 1 million “safely” over the years, he says, to various charitable causes, “wherever help was needed.”

Last year, she and her clients donated $ 41,593.52 to the Surrey Hospital Foundation, the Children’s Health Center.

“I always help the community, I never forget the community that supported me for the last 25 years, and that’s why we’re still here,” Singh says. “We give back to the community every year, every month, every day.”

Singh made national and national headlines in January 2016 when for about two weeks he decided to distribute free food baskets to more than 500 Syrian refugees, inspired by the generosity of an elderly neighbor towards his family when they first arrived in Canada. .

READ ALSO: Inspired by generosity 40 years ago, Surrey businessman gives groceries to Syrian refugees

“I became a successful Canadian businessman because of a simple and powerful message,” he said at the time. “I am sure that many of these refugees, especially children, will continue to make many positive contributions to Canada in the future.”

“Our neighbor invited us to dinner,” he recalled. “The simple gesture had such a profound effect on me and my life. It showed me what it means to be Canadian. I wanted to pass on the same special feeling to these Syrian refugees arriving in Canada.”

He is also grateful, he says today, for all his loyal customers.

“I want to thank them from my heart,” says Singh, “and we will continue to provide the service we have done over 25 years and much more to come, and we will do better than what we did during these 25 years. “

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement