advertisement

Set up in Surrey, Amarveer Dhesi is one step closer to competing in the Olympics.

“I would love to go there, and I feel like I have a good chance,” Dhesi said of his way to the 2020 Games in Tokyo this summer.

advertisement

In December, Duchess won her first heavyweight title at the Canadian Wrestling Trials in Niagara Falls, Ont. The result led him to the 2020 Pan-American Olympic Qualifying Competition, to be held in Ottawa in March. If he wins a two-top win there, he will secure a spot on the Canada 2020 Olympic team.

Duchess now lives in Columbus, Ohio and trains with other world-class wrestlers at the Ohio Regional Training Center, which is affiliated with Ohio State University. He moved there in September to prepare for last month’s trials.

“It went well, so I’ll stick around here,” explained Dhesi, who returned to the Surrey area over the holidays to visit family and friends.

(In the video below from Niagara Falls, Duchess is presented at 1:38:24 mark)

• RELATED STORY, from March 2018: Decorated wrestler Surrey Dhesi makes history again at the NCAA level.

Recent years Dennis was a standout at Oregon State, where he was a three-time All-American (2016, 2018, 2019), a Pac-12 Wrestler Most Outstanding Wrestler (2016, 2018) and 2018 Oleton Male Athlete of the Year. year. He made history by being the first Canadian wrestler to win a full scholarship to Oregon State, an NCAA Division 1 school.

Now a graduate, he is looking to book a trip to Japan this summer.

“With wrestling, it’s not a pro sport, though now I’m getting paid for what I do here in Ohio, so I think of myself as a professional at the Games, but the Olympics is really the highlight of our sport along with the championships world, so just competing for an Olympic medal and just being part of the event would be amazing. I’m looking for more. “

In Niagara Falls last month, in something of a revenge match, Dhesi defeated 2016 Rio Olympian Korey Jarvis for first place in the 125kg class. The result marked Jarvis’ first loss to a Canadian in six years. Dhesi was dominant in the last few games, winning its match 11-0 and 10-0 by technical decline.

“It was a good feeling to win that victory,” Duchess recalled. “‘It’s great for me, because at the 2016 Olympic trials I was an alternative after finishing second, and it was the same situation in the final this year, with (Jarvis) there in front of me. I tried so much better. this year, more to my abilities, and I experienced both games – it was fun. I don’t think I fought a total of six minutes in the whole tournament. It was good, both mentally and physically, so it was exciting. “

(story continues below video from 2013)

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ewtTPDgN8BE (/ embed)

Duchess represented the Burnaby Mountain Wrestling Club in the December race, and is also affiliated with Newton’s Khalsa Wrestling Club, which is run by his father.

“I have a lot of support in Surrey and in the club there, which has been around since the 1970s, and we have 50 or 60 kids with us now, I think – one of the best clubs in Canada,” Dhesi said. “I got out of there. You know, I went to school in Burnaby but lived my whole life in Whalley, so yes, I have a great support system in Surrey. They know it was the right move for me to get out from the place to train somewhere, where there are Olympic champions and world champions, who know what it takes and how to get there. “

Sodo so often, Dhesi returns to the Khalsa club to learn and inspire new wrestlers.

“When I get home I go there and help out, roll with the kids and get them going,” he said. “It was the same for me growing up, having role models. At that time, winning a national championship was great or even coming into the top-10, and then having me and some of my peers play come together and win something like a new world title, it was amazing. And now the next group after will be even better than I am, or not, what I’m hoping for. It’s a breakthrough. “

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement