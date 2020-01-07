advertisement

Su Zhen Luo, Surrey, 85, was hanging on to her wheelchair / promenade before being stolen from her front door.

Now, she has two of them. It seems that whoever spent her treasure trip grew a conscience and returned it, one of a kind.

The elderly woman’s walker Whalley $ 254.99 was stolen from the front door of her daughter’s town on Dec. 27 after a burglar entered the garden gate. Luo was suffering from a spinal cord injury and had to stroll around, so her daughter Min Li had to buy a new one immediately.

Luo’s lamentable story appeared on the front page of the January 3 issue of Leader Now under the heading “Stealing the Hateful Elderly Boat.”

He said the president of their strata council then found the stroller abandoned behind their compound club Saturday morning “and brought it back to our door.”

“Whoever took that chair brought it back.”

Still, theft stalled.

“Mom was happy about her return, despite getting a new one for her,” Blanchette said of Luo, who speaks Cantonese. “She was very happy.

“So now we’ll have one for her to use at home to help her walk in front of our unit, and one in the car every time Min takes her to the pool that relaxes her back.”

The stroller was pinned to the wall, near the front door of the town in Chatham Lane, where the family lives, in the 13400 block of 92nd Street at Whalley Avenue. Min Li, Luo’s daughter, said her mother was in panic when she discovered she had been stolen.

Initially, the family did not bother to call the police about the theft, thinking it would not have done them any good. But it has been a learning experience.

Before the walker returned, Blanchette told Leader Now, “Constantine Cassidy Zayshley came to see us after she read your article online. She made a police report and gave us the file number and ways to contact her if needed. She mentioned that the RCMP has an officer going to department stores looking at items to see if any would match the descriptions of items that were stolen by our citizens.

Blanchette said a second Mountie, whose name he did not get, also called on the family to tell them a “generous donor” in the community offered to give Luo one of the trolleys he had in hand.

“As we had already purchased a replacement, we thanked him for his offer and thanked this person.”

Constable Richard Wright said that despite the return of the stolen driver – “anonymously, lo and behold” – police will still “still try to map out exactly what happened to the property that was stolen and that the investigation is still ongoing.”

For Blanchette, his wife and mother-in-law, it all ended well.

“We have some rotten individuals living among us, and fortunately, you, these RCMP officers, as well as the nameless donor, prove that we still have amazing, caring and helpful citizens in this city of Surrey,” he said.

He remembered, he added, “about something I had forgotten or lost: That if we care for each other, help those in need, work together, we can make our city a better place to live.”

