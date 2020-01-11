advertisement

Surrey city council will vote on awarding a contract for the installation of 20 “advanced pedestrian crossings” across the city in 2020.

The contract, if approved at Monday’s (January 13th) meeting, would be awarded to Crown Contracting Limited for $ 3,146,715.23.

Improved pedestrian intersections have rectangular flashing lanterns.

There are also plans for two existing traffic signal updates, a flammable intersection and a new pedestrian signal.

A staff report says the walkways support Surrey’s Vision Zero strategy, as well as the Safe and Active School program as five of the intersections are near schools.

The city launched the strategy in February 2019, with a goal to reduce deaths and road injuries by 15 percent over five years. According to the city’s website, on the streets of Surrey, one person is injured every hour, collisions cost more than $ 1 million each day, more than one person is killed each month, injury collisions increase three percent each year.

Work, according to the report, is expected to begin this month and be completed by 2020. For crossings near schools, work will be completed during spring break to “minimize impacts”.

Contract financing is through the city’s 2020 transportation budget. Two of the crossings will be partially funded by ICBC.

Traffic signal updates will be at 76th Avenue and 128th Street, and 64th Avenue and 120th Street.

The lighted upper junction will be on 72nd Avenue and 146th Street.

The new pedestrian signal will be at 72nd Street and 142nd Street.

Improved pedestrian crossings will be in:

• block 9500 of 160th Street

• 18600-block of 60th Avenue (near Sunrise Ridge Elementary School)

• 60th Avenue and 179th Avenue (near Zion Lutheran Church and School)

• 60th Avenue and 182nd Street

• 60th Street and 173B Street (near William of Orange Christian School)

• The 14900-block of West Avenue (near Maple Green Elementary School)

• 148th Street and 90th Avenue

• 13300-block of 68th Street

• 18th Avenue and 140th Street

• Route 76 and Route 147A

• Route 24 and Route 137A

• Route 75 and Route 122A

• 12500-block of 7th Avenue

• 7600-block of 124th Street (near Strawberry Hill Elementary School)

• 78th Avenue and 124th Avenue

• 59A Avenue and 148th Street

• 57th Avenue and 148th Street

• 58th Avenue and 148th Street

• AvenueA 93A and Route 160

• 68th Avenue and 138th Street

The city of Surrey has also implemented “pedestrian-guided intervals” in recent years at nearly 70 intersections, with plans to double it by the end of 2020.

LPIs give pedestrians a seven-second start at traffic lights before vehicles are given the green light to drive through the intersection or turn left.

