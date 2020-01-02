advertisement

Goals has set an online fundraising goal of $ 25,000 to help a Surrey teenager injured while climbing a mountain in Oregon.

Gurbaz Singh, 16, suffered a femoral fracture after falling close to 500m as he climbed into an area of ​​Mount Hood on Monday (December 30th).

“He underwent surgery on December 31 and is currently recovering,” posted Paul O Ollon on Gofundme.com.

“Gurbaz, his family and friends are still in shock but at the same time very grateful to have survived this dreadful fall.”

Olsen said Gurbaz is an experienced climber who has made “close to 100 peaks.

“Hopefully he comes back to do what he loves very soon,” Olsen wrote on the website.

“I have created this site to help him and his family cope with the consequences of this tragic accident and to get it back on its feet as soon as possible. It will be deeply appreciated. Thank you very much.”

UPDATE: An injured 16-year-old climber has been transported safely to @timberlinelodge, where he is waiting for an ambulance @AMRHQ.

Thanks to all the research volunteers who helped with this successful operation today. pic.twitter.com/o2n9GAgXrA

– Clackamas Sheriff (@ClackCoSheriff) December 31, 2019

The video of Gurbaz’s rescue is shown in a story at washingtonpost.com.

“The 16-year-old boy had reached Pearly Gates, the icy, clumsy section like Mount Hood just under the last push to the top when he lost control,” according to the Post’s story. “It fell on the ice-covered mountain and snow, stopping only after it had fallen 500 meters below a head wall known as the Devil’s Kitchen.”

Sgt. Marcus Mendoza, a public information officer with the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, told the publication that “a lot of things had to happen properly for him to get out of it with only one leg broken. The way he described me yesterday is that professional climbers know they can’t fall in that area because there is no way to save themselves. “

The fundraising page also includes photos of Gurbaz’s rescue.

So far, nearly $ 2,000 has been raised.

“Gurbaz is a brave guy, he is a fighter,” donor Baldev Singh posted.

“Get better quickly, Gurbaz! You know it’s safer playing chess :),” wrote Callum Lehingrat.

“Wishing you the best of luck in your recovery!” Alex Gee wrote. “Stay strong and keep your ambitions bright. You are a true inspiration to our local luggage and scrambling community, and it has been such an honor to meet you in the past year. We will see you soon in beautiful outdoors soon! “

