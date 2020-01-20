advertisement

Gurbaz Singh is grateful to be alive to tell his story of toppling a mountain.

On Dec. 30, the Surrey teenager was escalating Oregon’s Mount Hood with friends when he fell about 150 feet and broke his left thigh bone.

advertisement

Surgically repaired the next day, the fractured femur is a reminder of the moment when Gurbaz went through an ice step that suddenly gave way, in an area known as Pearly Gates.

“I was discovering it and as I was going there it was very fast – everything broke down and I was suddenly dropped,” Gurbaz said Saturday during an interview at his family’s Border Park home. “I had an ax and was checking it out, and then I took a big leap and that’s when I fell.”

• RELATED INTRODUCTION: A Surrey teenager survives the 500-meter fall while climbing a mountain in Oregon.

He fell several times before he instinctively tried to slow his fall, creating friction with the snow beneath him.

“I don’t remember much, but I do remember getting out of my hands and managing to slow down, and I think it helped because I was finally finished.

“All I thought was, ‘I’ve got to stop myself, I have to stop,’ and that’s what I learned in my training. If I kept going, I would eventually have passed a rock, but I’m not sure about that , “he added.

“I was lucky to survive. It could have been much worse.”

CLICK HERE to watch the rescue video.

UPDATE: Rescuers are making their way down the mountain with the climber now. @KGWNews has a stream of life here: https://t.co/1m1tiygemg pic.twitter.com/CdYJIaeDqd

– Sheriff Clackamas (@ClackCoSheriff) December 31, 2019

Rescuers transported Gurbaz to a nearby lodge, and from there he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

At 16, Gurbaz is already an experienced climber who has made close to 100 peaks.

Over the past three years, his parents have done some hiking with him, but Gurbaz has progressed to join other, more experienced climbers on some adventures, including Mount Hood.

“I was really obese and it was a weight loss thing for me,” Gurbaz said of his hobby, “and I slowly lost weight, got reassured and started doing higher peaks and more technical things, as I became more experienced.

“It’s more mountaineering, I don’t climb so many ropes,” he added. “I do what is called peak luggage, so I count how much yeast I make.”

On New Year’s Day, mountaineer Mel Olson set up an online fundraiser to help Gurbaz’s family pay for his hospital bills in Oregon.

“Hopefully he comes back to do what he loves very soon,” Olsen posted on the gofundme.com site, which includes pictures of his rescue. “I have created this site to help him and his family cope with the consequences of this tragic accident and get it back on its feet as soon as possible.”

As of Monday, close to $ 9,000 has been raised on behalf of Rishamdeep Singh, Gurbaz’s father.

“It was a last-minute decision to go (to Mount Hood), so we tried to make sure, but we couldn’t,” Gurbaz explained.

Rishamdeep said he has always encouraged his children to research their passions and be independent.

“I know my son likes to climb and be in the mountains, so this is what he will do,” Rishamdeep said. “We’ll slowly get him out of here. This is his hobby, mountaineering and hiking, and besides he’s also an honor student in math and science. I’m very proud of him.”

A Grade 11 student at Tamanawis Secondary, Gurbaz is a member of the kabaddi school team, and was a competitive chess player as a preteen, before taking up mountaineering.

Now he’s used to adjusting to life on crutches, for the time being.

“I am able to walk a little bit without crutches, and the pain is going quite downhill, although it sometimes hurts at night,” Gurbaz reported. “They say I can run until spring break, so we’ll see – maybe April.”

“I can slowly ease back into it (climbing). It was a scary experience,” he continued. “From my experience I know this is an accident that could have happened to anyone,” he continued. “I don’t think I did anything wrong, I just discovered it and slowed it down, and it was an accident. You could drive in your car and get into an accident, right?”

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement