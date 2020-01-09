advertisement

A police officer stands guard as debris is seen from a Ukrainian plane that crashed in Shahedshahr, southwest of the capital Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A Ukrainian plane carrying 176 people crashed on Wednesday shortly after take-off. from Tehran’s main airport, killing everyone on board. (AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi)

BREAKING: Surrey teacher and her family among plane crash victims in Iran

The school district says Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and the family were among 176 victims

A Surrey teacher, Niloo Razzaghi-Khamsin and her family were among the 176 people killed in Tuesday’s plane crash in Iran, the Surrey school district announced Thursday.

“We are furious to learn that one of our teachers and her family were among those who lost their lives in the crash of the UIA plane in Iran,” the district drew Thursday morning.

“We offer our sincere condolences to all who knew Niloo Razzaghi-Khams and made support services available to students and staff.”

Surrey Schools spokesman Ritinder Matthew said Razzaghi-Khamsin was a calling teacher at multiple elementary schools across the district.

Razzaghi-Khamsin, along with her husband Ardalan Evnoddin-Hamidi and her teenage son Hamyar Ebnoddin Hamidi, all died in the plane crash.

Meanwhile, two US officials said Thursday it was “highly probable” that an Iranian anti-aircraft missile shot down the Ukrainian plane late Tuesday.

The aircraft carried 167 passengers and nine crew members from several countries, including 82 Iranians, at least 63 Canadians and 11 Ukrainians, according to officials. Many of the passengers were believed to be international students attending universities in Canada; they were returning to Toronto via Kyiv after visiting with family during winter break.

– With files from the Associated Press

