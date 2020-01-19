advertisement

The Earl Marriott Leo Club, along with two other Leo clubs in the city, donated 2,000 pairs of socks to the Urban Mission of Surrey.

According to an announcement issued on Sunday morning, the combined effort included the Kwantlen Klantlen Leo Club, the Khalsa Leo Club and the Earl Marriott Leo Club, all of which operate under the umbrella of the Surrey Central Lions Club.

Student club members contributed $ 200 to the project by raising funds through sales of chocolates, donation sales and bottle drives.

One Lions Club member who wished to remain anonymous donated $ 1,120.

“This and other projects will allow Leo to meet great needs in our community,” Earl Marriott Club chairman and adviser Barry Shiles said in a news release.

The Kwantlen Club, which has 100 members, meets at 11:10 a.m. Tuesday at the school.

The Khalsa Club, which has 60 members, meets on the first and third Mondays of the month at 11am at the Khalsa School.

The Earl Marriott Club, which includes 70 members, meets on Wednesday at 11am at the school.

The Lions Clubs sponsor approximately 5,800 Leo clubs in 140 countries.

