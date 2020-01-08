advertisement

Surrey RCMP discount flight fraud alert via Whatsapp

The victims told the Mounties their credit card details had been stolen

Surrey Mounties are warning the public about a landing flight scam on Whatsapp over ads seen on Punjabi television and in newspapers offering free flights between India and Vancouver.

Constable Richard Wright said that within the past few weeks the Surrey RCMP received two reports from fraud victims who reported that their credit card data had been stolen after they shared their private information on Whatsapp, in the belief that they were booking tickets cheap airline.

“In both of these incidents, the victims had responded to ads viewed on Punjabi-language television and newspapers offering low-cost flights between India and Vancouver,” he said. “They were instructed to share the details of their personal and credit cards required to make flight booking through Whatsapp.”

The Dan Klassen Corporation said it was a new scam that “is being actively investigated and police are currently seeking to identify the individuals involved”.

In the meantime, police are advising consumers to never give out personal details of credit cards or mobile applications to unknown third parties, always book airline tickets through a secure booking website or licensed travel agent, and regularly check credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

Police are asking anyone who has fallen victim to this fraud to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and also report it to the Canadian Center for Fraud, Equifax and Transunion.

