Surrey RCMP seek help finding an 80-year-old missing man

Percy Slagel last heard from Dec. 27, police say

The Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old man who was last seen on December 27. (Photo: RCMP Manual)

The Surrey RCMP is seeking the public’s help in finding an 80-year-old man who was last heard from late December.

Percy Slagel, according to a release from the Surrey RCMP on Saturday (Jan. 4), was last heard from Dec. 27 around 11:30 p.m.

Police said Slagel is described as Caucasian, 5 ’11 “and about 250 l. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Slagel, police added, is known to wear a brown cowboy hat and blue rain jacket.

Anyone with information about this person’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers is quoted, quoting the file 2020-1659.

