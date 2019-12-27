advertisement

Fleetwood



Surrey RCMP says the shooting was fired at a Fleetwood home Friday morning (December 27).

At about 9:45 a.m., according to a notice from the Surrey RCMP, officers responded to a report of “shots heard” in the area of ​​85th Street and 167th Street.

After police arrived, officers found evidence “consistent with the shooting at a residence,” the release said.

Surrey RCMP said “no one at the scene was injured”.

No arrests have been made yet and police “are currently working to identify the suspect,” according to the release.

But early stories, police said, are that this was a targeted incident. “

anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crime resolution.ca.

