advertisement

Surrey RCMP looking for a missing indigenous teenager

Charmaine Ulmer, 13, last seen Jan. 3, police say

Surrey RCMP is looking for missing 13-year-old Charmaine Ulmer. (Photo: Surrey RCMP Handbook)

advertisement

Surrey RCMP is looking for indigenous missing teens Charmaine Ulmer.

Charmaine, according to a release from the Surrey RCMP on Saturday (Jan. 4), was last seen Jan. 3, around 6:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of 143A Street.

She has not been heard since, police said.

The RCMP said Charmaine, 13, is described as a 5’3 “and about 83 bs. She has brown hair, medium length, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a red “Thrasher” hat, black leggings and white Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information about this person’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers is quoted, quoting the file 2020-1515.

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement