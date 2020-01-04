Surrey RCMP looking for a missing indigenous teenager
Charmaine Ulmer, 13, last seen Jan. 3, police say
Surrey RCMP is looking for missing 13-year-old Charmaine Ulmer. (Photo: Surrey RCMP Handbook)
Surrey RCMP is looking for indigenous missing teens Charmaine Ulmer.
Charmaine, according to a release from the Surrey RCMP on Saturday (Jan. 4), was last seen Jan. 3, around 6:45 p.m. in the 6600 block of 143A Street.
She has not been heard since, police said.
The RCMP said Charmaine, 13, is described as a 5’3 “and about 83 bs. She has brown hair, medium length, brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a red “Thrasher” hat, black leggings and white Air Max shoes.
Anyone with information about this person’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or Crime Stoppers is quoted, quoting the file 2020-1515.
lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter
Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.
Sign up here