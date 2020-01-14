advertisement

Surrey RCMP hunting for impaired driving, suspected assailant

Cory Ulmer Brown is white, six feet two inches long, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair

Surrey RCMP is looking for Cory Ulmer Brown, 23, wanted on multiple charges including assault causing bodily harm and impaired driving.

There are also outstanding arrest warrants against him for dangerous driving and driving while prohibited. Brown is white, six feet two inches long, 196 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Police ask anyone who may know where to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-Tips.

