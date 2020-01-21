advertisement

The annual Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic Basketball should be described as a slam dunk.

This tour was born in 1992, so that police and high school students in grades 9 through 12 interact in a positive way.

It takes advantage of how some young people can see cops, and encourages healthy battles on the basketball court as opposed to misconduct that could land some otherwise wrong teenagers in another court, and before a judge, not a judge .

This weekend, Surrey was dealt with in high-level basketball, with Lord Tweedsmuir beating the Tamanawis for bragging rights in the senior category final.

This year, 48 Surrey senior and junior teams played to win the Classic. That’s almost 700 teens playing in 87 games this past week. Becomes a big event, important for young players.

Which makes us wonder – what will become of the Surrey RCMP Basketball Classic, which hopes to celebrate its 30th year in 2022, after a city police force replaces the RCMP in Surrey?

Does anyone know?

“This is a very good question,” Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright, a spokesman for the detachment, told Now Leader on Monday. “I don’t have a strong answer for you. No, I don’t think anyone at this point knows what would happen on this tour if Surrey passes into a municipal police force.”

There’s more

“Wonderful is wonderful,” Wright told Classic. “It’s a great commitment for the youth, their families and the community as a whole, and it would be a shame to see an institution like this, with almost 30 years of community development, go down the road.”

Well said, we say. And it’s not necessary to be a Mountie, young man or journalist to agree.

This kind of success speaks for itself. It would be tragic if Surrey loses the Classic.

– Now-Leader

