A South Surrey property is among the 10 most expensive in B.C.

According to an announcement by News Assessment BC on Thursday (January 2nd), 2020 valuation announcements reflecting market value as of July 1, 2019 are the path to more than 1,040,000 lower continent property owners.

According to BC Rating, 17146 20th Ave. the site is valued at $ 31.52 million; simply shy of half the value of the province’s most expensive property – the Kitsilano home of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson.

But while the value of Wilson’s property is down 11 percent from last year, to $ 64.94 million from $ 73.12 million, Surrey South’s property only held its value, dropping by just $ 80,000 – less than one percent.

The figure falls well in the calculation of the BP Estimate, that properties across the province will see an average decline of 2.5 percent for 2020 – a decline expected to affect more expensive regions.

According to the examples used by the BC Appraisal, the value of single-family residential properties in Surrey is expected to decline three percent to $ 1,010,000 from $ 1,042,000 in 2019. A tiered residential property is expected to decline five percent to $ 497,000 from $ 522,000 dollars in 2019.

The city’s most expensive home, a South Surrey property, is 18 acres, with one ft. 7,814 sq. M. home that was built in 1989. Last year, it ranked 13th most expensive in B.C. This year, it has climbed to eighth.

Here are Surrey homes that made 500 high value properties in B.C .:

Also on the top 500 list is White Rock’s most expensive property, located at 13616 Marine Dr. As of July 1, 2018 it dropped in value by just over $ 1.4 million, to $ 10,578,000 as of July 1, 2019, according to information at bcassessment.ca.

In White Rock, the typical estimated 2020 value of single-family residential properties is expected to decline by nine percent, to $ 1,196,000 from $ 1,310,000 in 2019. A tiered residential property is expected to decline four percent to $ 461,000 from $ 461,000. $ 478,000 in 2019.

In the Delta, the typical estimated 2020 value of a family’s residential properties is expected to decline by nine percent, to $ 917,000 from $ 1,003,000 in 2019. A tiered residential property is expected to decline four percent to $ 545,000 from $ 568,000 in 2019.

No Delta property made the top 500 list.

