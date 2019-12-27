advertisement

A Surrey teenager who was severely bitten by a pit bull has lost his lawsuit against her alleged owners and the owners of the Whalley Recovery Home, which he claimed the dog ran towards him.

The plaintiff was Shaheer Ali, by his trial counsel Muzafar Ali, and the defendants were Satjinder Samra, Ravinder Samra, Tim Johns and Ashley Perry.

advertisement

The case was heard in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. Ali is 19, but was a minor when the lawsuit began. He sought damages for injuries sustained when a pit bull bitten him as he was walking from his home to a nearby park when he was 15 years old.

The plaintiff alleged that the dog attacked him after running from a property owned by Samras and claimed that they were responsible for his injuries under the Occupiers Liability Act, or because of their negligence. Perry and Johns, the two defendants who allegedly owned the dog, did not file a civil claim notice or attend court proceedings.

The court heard Ali left his home on May 3, 2015 to meet some friends at a nearby school playground and was walking down an alley. When he reached the corner of 98A Avenue and 132A Street, the court heard, a fiery bull ran toward him from 13232 98A. The home on the property was a room home for recovering heroin addicts.

“The plaintiff left the dog, but he jumped on it and bit her hard on the back and under her arm,” Justice Gregory Bowden noted in his reasons for trial. “He had done nothing to provoke the dog.”

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP now confirms girl backed ‘serious bite’ by pit bull in Clayton

READ ALSO: White Rock Dog Attack ‘Leaves Me Bloody and Injured’

Bowden noted that one of the tenants from the property ran to Ali’s rescue, withdrew the dog from him, and Ali’s father took him to the hospital. At the time of the attack, the property was leased to Mona Farbeh (aka Mona Afshari) and there was a lease agreement between her and Satinder Samra, signed on July 29, 2011, with Samra’s consent that she sublet rooms in the house to recover. drug addicts. The agreement stipulated that no pets were allowed.

The tenant who helped Ali, Jamie Ross Smith, testified that the dog biting the boy was staying on the property at the time and he described it as an “unpredictable root bull pit”.

“He said the dog was originally owned by one tenant, Mr Palmer, but later became the property of other tenants, Tim Johns and Ashley Perry, who are defendants in the move but have since been evicted,” the judge noted.

“According to his statement to police, Mr Smith said Ashley Perry was looking for a dog at the time of the incident. Apparently, immediately after the incident, Ashley Perry left the property in a vehicle with the dog. There are a number of internal discrepancies and external to Mr. Smith’s evidence and I do not consider it to be credible. “

The Samras testified that they never saw a dog on the property and were unaware of any tenant holding one there.

Bowden dismissed Ali’s lawsuit. Under the Occupiers Liability Act, he found that the definition of “premises does not include an alley behind premises that are not part of the property owned by the defendants.

“In my view, the plaintiff’s claim under OLA must fail because he was attacked on properties that were not part of the premises nor in connection with which the Samras were occupiers,” Bowden revealed. Concerning the negligence claim, it found that “while the Samra defendants may have had a duty of care in respect of the tenants of the estate and visitors to the property, in my view they do not owe a duty of care to a foreigner by walking on the property. “

The judge concluded that even if Samras knew there was a dog in the building on the property, they did not know it was dangerous.

“In my opinion, no particular circumstance was present that would create a duty of care from estate owners to a pedestrian in an adjacent alley,” Bowden ruled. As far as Johns and Perry are concerned, he revealed, “the evidence cannot establish that they owned the dog.”

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement