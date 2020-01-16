advertisement

The Pacific Inn South Surrey, known by locals as the ‘Pink Palace Palace’, is in the midst of an apocalypse in which the world’s inhabitants are degenerated from a rapidly changing flu.

At least, this is the story of a new online series – based on Stephen King’s novel The Stand – now being filmed in the building.

In the new US drama series, which is set to premiere on CBS All Access, the world’s population has almost disappeared after a man escapes after an accident at a biological weapons facility, carrying a deadly flu virus with him, with mutating speed. to the summary of the novel.

The fate of humanity rests on the shoulders of a 108-year-old woman named Mother Abigail (played by Whoopi Goldberg).

Survivors have to choose between following her or Randall Flagg (portrayed by Alexander Skarsgård), who places his command in Las Vegas.

“Both factions prepare for a confrontation between the forces of good and evil,” the summary reads.

The miniseries were listed as one of the most anticipated TV shows of 2020, according to online searches on IMDB.com

Last October, scenes of the 10-part series were being filmed in the 400-block of Seymour Street in Vancouver. The graphic nature of the shoot prompted the City of Vancouver to issue a notice to its residents.

“There will be filming happening downtown … which includes very visible graphic content including dead bodies, debris and debris, harsh language and fire. Please don’t worry if you are in the area, “the city tweeted.

It was not nearly that level of action that occurred Tuesday morning in the Pacific. It looks like most of the shooting was happening inside the now vacant hotel.

It was announced in the fall of 2018 that the Pacific Inn will undergo a $ 25 million renovation, inside and out. General manager Margarett Lange said the facility will reopen as the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel.

The Pacific Inn, located in South Surrey, is being used for a new online series based on Stephen King’s novel The Residence. (Photo by Aaron Hinks)

