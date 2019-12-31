advertisement

On the scale of human poverty, it ranks low. But for Su Zhen Luo, stealing her wheelchair / driver’s seat from her Surrey home last Friday was bad enough.

Luo, 85, suffers a spinal cord injury from a fall and depended on her $ 254.99 stroller to get money from a thief inside the garden gate in her daughter’s town and stole it.

Daniel Blanchette, her son-in-law, is non-negotiable. “It took a lot of strength, character and personal courage to get in our door at night and steal a hybrid stroller / wheelchair of an 85-year-old disabled woman,” he said, desperately. “It takes courage.”

The stroller was pinned to the wall, near the front door of the town in Chatham Lane, where the family lives, in the 13400 block of 92nd Street at Whalley Avenue. Min Li, Luo’s daughter, said her mother was in panic when she discovered she had been stolen.

“She kept calling me. I thought she fell again. “

“I just find it disgusting,” Li said of the theft. The good news is, she has since bought her mom a new stroller / stroller and this will be kept indoors. But still.

Asked if she contacted police, Li responded that she did not because the police consider this type of crime to be “petty” and “petty crime, I do not think the RCMP is interested.”

The Blanchette echoed this sentiment, reflecting on past experiences when Bonsais, the Buddha statue and Japanese lanterns were also stolen.

“What’s the use?” Blanchette asks. “Years ago we called when the banzai was stolen, the statues were stolen, they come and they make a report. The neighbors did the same thing. Nothing is done.

“Nowadays I don’t even care about calling because I know they’re overwhelmed.”

Blanchette said the neighborhood has been plagued by thefts since he and his wife moved to Surrey from Vancouver in 1997. Bicycles have been stolen from the city complex, he said, as well as the adjacent lumber body.

“A neighbor of ours caught one of the boys in his pickup truck, trying to cut off part of his scarf with a torch in the middle of the night.”

Luo speaks Cantonese. Li translated for him.

Luo told Leader Now she emigrated to Canada from Guangzhou, China in 1994. Over the years, she said, she feels less and less safe in Surrey. “She said she felt security was not as good as before,” Li said. “She felt people were prettier before.”

“She lost her sleep” after the wheelchair / pedestrian was stolen, worrying about how to get around. “Without her, she can’t move.”

“She said the most angry thing about her was that she slammed the door, so beautifully.”

Surrey Council has decided to replace the Surrey RCMP with a city-created police force. Asked if he thinks this would change things for the better, Blanchette answered a question of his own.

“Is Toronto or Calgary less crime because they have their own city police force? I don’t know if it will be a better thing or not. It is probably more expensive, as we lose at least 10 percent from the government federal.

“Will it be a better municipal police force?” He shakes. “I don’t know. How can there be less boots on the road?”

Blanchette said he was writing letters to the town hall about problems in their neighborhood.

“I wrote letters to Dianne Watts when she was chair of this, to Linda Hepner about it, to all the councilors about it. And now we just sent a letter to Mayor McCallum about it. I hope that I will a solution is made to stop this.

“Who wants to live in a Fort Knox situation, with guard dogs?”

Security lighting on the sides of houses to deter theft does not appear to produce the desired effect, Blanchette noted.

Surrey RCMP’s Richard Wright told executives Now that secession takes “all reports from the public as serious, and we fully investigate them and encourage everyone to report crimes to us when they happen.”

“I encourage the family to call us.”

