advertisement

A free program aimed at making obese children healthier will be offered in Surrey and eight B.C. cities this winter.

The Health Generation program is offered to families with children aged eight to 12 who are “off the trajectory of healthy weight”, with a 10-week session set to begin Feb. 7 at the Tong Louie YMCA.

The sessions will be held there Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, plus online sessions and group activities.

advertisement

The family-centered interactive program uses “a lifestyle approach to promote healthy weights in children and young people,” according to a post on generhealth.ca, where registration is now open. People can call 1-888-650-3141 for more details, or by email at@generationhealth.ca.

“The program will support you in making family changes to healthy behaviors such as healthy eating, physical activity, screen time and sleep that support your child’s health behaviors,” says one description.

All are focused on “hands-on, fun activities that build family bonds while building parent / child and child abilities to make lasting changes. The program also includes positive mental health activities that build resilience and confidence and help improving overall well-being. ”

The program has been funded by the provincial government through the Childhood Foundation, which launched a pilot for it in the fall of 2018.

• READ MORE: Launching Surrey Overweight Childhood Program ‘All About Habits, Not About Weight’

“Nearly one-third of children and teens in B.C. are over a healthy weight,” said foundation chairman Dr. Tom Warshawski, a pediatrician based in Kelowna. “A few years ago, the province came to our foundations and said, ‘what can we do about it? “This is a done-in-C program that has been developed.”

The program is for pretenens who have a body mass index (BMI) above the 85th percentile for their age.

Warshawski said if parents think their children have unhealthy weight, they certainly are.

“To be sure, they should visit a doctor, measuring their height and weight,” he said.

“We don’t talk about weight in the program at all, it’s about putting people in a healthier lifestyle and embracing the whole family – everyone gets involved,” Warshawski added.

The program is offered at locations in Surrey, Vancouver, Victoria, Burnaby, Campbell River, Chilliwack, Kelowna, Penticton and Prince George.

CLICK HERE to watch the video about the program.

(story continues below)

As the New Year rolls around, we all tend to think of solutions or achievements we hope to strive for individually or as a family. Head on over to our blog on family goal setting for some tips on how to make your goals successful! https://t.co/hMoSz6JYKw pic.twitter.com/zgWbtiD8Zm

– Generation Health (@generationhlth) January 1, 2020

A blog “Setting a Family Purpose” was posted on generhealth.ca on December 31st.

“As the New Year rolls around, we all tend to think of resolutions or achievements we hope to strive for individually or as a family,” the post reads. “Sometimes all we do is think about them or maybe work towards them for a short time, then feel upset when we don’t meet our goals. It’s important to focus only on an accessible shortlist or SMART goals if we are to be successful instead of demotivated.

“S is specific, rather than saying ‘we’ll be more active’, individually or as a family, we value it as ‘we’ll do a family physical activity every weekend’ and brainstorm together for create a list of ideas to get you started (eg going to the pool, trying out a new hiking trail or hitting a trampoline park).

“M stands for measurable – make sure you set a goal in order to stay motivated and know you’re succeeding. Think of a fun, non-food reward to accomplish those fun moments like buying a new game board or going to a movie everyone is excited to see.

“A goal is achievable – it would not make sense to choose the above goal of adding a family physical activity every weekend if a family member works for the weekend for example, or training for a full marathon when current levels driving is only a few kilometers in. Make sure everyone is in agreement as to the type and timing of the activity or purpose of the family.

“R stays realistic – maybe your goal is to cook and eat at home together as a family more often. Is it realistic to set a goal for any particular evening, especially on a day that is busy with extracurricular activities? be more realistic about trying 5 out of 7 days for example or one more day than your family is currently cooking and eating together.

“T stands for a time based” consider setting one or two long-term goals, but also some daily, weekly or monthly short-term goals. It is very motivating when you succeed with short-term goals and you can continue to strive for long-term goals. “

• RELATED STORY, from 2017: Online Ads for Foods and Drinks Targeting Kids Must Be Mixed: Heart and Blow.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement