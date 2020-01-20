advertisement

The Surrey RCMP is seeking help to identify these two suspects in connection with a fraud investigation. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey Mounties looking for two suspects in fraudulent credit card fraud

Police said the cards were used at $ 28,000 in fraudulent transactions in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam

Surrey Mounties are trying to identify the two suspects in connection with an investigation into stolen credit cards used to commit $ 28,000 in fraudulent transactions in Surrey, Burnaby and Coquitlam.

Elenore Sturko’s corporation said the investigation was launched on August 14 after police received a report that multiple credit cards had been stolen from a married couple.

She said the suspects are described as “a dark-skinned adult and a Caucasian woman”.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-KIPSSHILLA.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

