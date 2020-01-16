advertisement

Surrey Mounties capture “significant” cargo of stolen mail

A Surrey man has been arrested and is facing charges

Surrey Mounties say they have seized hundreds of stolen mail and ID cards and arrested a Surrey man.

Capt. Elenore Sturko said police launched an investigation on Nov. 12 aimed at mail theft in Surrey after receiving a report of community mail theft in North Surrey, leading them to a residence in the 13000 block of Balloch Drive, where they executed an order check.

“As a result of the investigation, police found and seized a large amount of items believed to be part of a large-scale theft, identity theft and fraud operation,” Sturko said.

She said police also found stolen credit cards, checks, 139 government-issued IDs, counterfeit currency, “numerous counterfeit identifications” and $ 6,000.

Police and Canada Post inspectors are reviewing the cargo and “will seek to establish contact with potential victims”.

Meanwhile, Sturko said Michael Benjamin Stott, 29, was arrested Jan. 9 and is in custody, facing charges including breaking and entering, and mail theft.

Sergeant Mike Spencer noted that mail theft and identity theft can have “very big impacts on victims’ lives” and that police hope “this significant seizure will limit further harm to victims, identity victims and whose credit card was stolen. “

