advertisement

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-sKYLQWEx7M [/ embed]

A surveillance video of a man struggling to destroy panic to escape from a Guildford mobile repair shop, through a security fence, is making the rounds.

advertisement

Surrey RCMP Corporal Elenore Sturko said the man was arrested after police responded to a report of a break-in and going on about 11 p.m. Jan. 18, in the 15300 block of West Avenue.

The man tried to get inside the store through the fence, and once inside, was trapped like a crab. The video, posted on YouTube, had 6,040 views since January 19th.

“The estate representative reported a demolition and entrance – they were able to see their progress and oversight, reported to police. One person was stranded as a result of the security equipment they have installed and they were still trapped inside when our officers arrived. front line and arrested them. “

The man was set free at a litigation company, she said.

“It appears that the charges have not yet been dropped while the investigation is ongoing,” she said. “If anything, it will show how important effective safety equipment is and how useful it can be. In this case, they had video surveillance that was of very high quality. Not only were they alerted to the developing B&E when it was going on so we could respond while the person was in the process, but as a result of installing that cage device, that person pretty much made it possible for us to we get them. “

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement