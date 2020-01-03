advertisement

editor,

This is an open letter to Surrey MLA Jagrup Brar:

advertisement

Sir, your silence is shameful. After three former mayors, a federal MP, a Liberal MLA from Surrey and three former Surrey Safe councilors add their voices calling for a referendum on the Surrey police transition, your absence as my representative after repeated calls is noted properly.

If, as Councilwoman Laurie Guerra says, there are compelling reasons for the transition, where is the harm in defending a referendum? If, after a proper cost / benefit analysis, the majority of citizens concerned about voting choose a municipal police force, then they have made an informed choice. Let it be so.

We haven’t had anything of the kind.

Our View: Surrey policing process hardly world class’

Instead, we have had a mayor, a group of consultants who have developed survey questions that give the impression of a strong support for the mayor’s proposal. He was manipulative and dishonest at best.

The problem – let me explain it to you – is hard to believe that there are many responsible and genuinely responsible politicians in leadership positions out there after seeing such things happen indisputably by those who should protect us against excessive excesses. such.

There are many special interest groups and voting blocs that those at the top have seen. We deserve much better.

SEE ALSO: The former Surrey mayor calls on the province to intervene in Surrey’s ‘crisis’ police.

I’m not a fan of politicians in general. However, I have never been so angry as I am now at those in power for their total disregard for my concerns. I have written many times and, for the most part, have either had automatic answering messages or been vindicated with empty jargon.

However, I have had my concerns about various issues recognized by Brenda Locke and Linda Annis, Ken Hardie, Jack Hundial, Steven Pettigrew and Marvin Hunt. My thanks to them.

I’m retired. I have children and grandchildren and lease rentals on the mainland because they can’t afford to buy in this market. McCallum would have us believe that we could spend an additional $ 130 million on a smaller police force than what the RCMP commissioner says is already an inadequate number of Surrey cops.

How it works?

If there is something wrong with RCMP governance and accountability at the local level, fix it.

Mike Bildstein, Surrey

• • •

editor,

This is an open letter to Surrey MLA Garry Begg:

I am shocked that you have nothing to say about the Surrey situation regarding emergency services.

As an MLA for Surrey-Guildford, and considering your background, one might think you will have something to offer.

Your silence is deafening.

Peter Marshall Green, Surrey

edit@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement