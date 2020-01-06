Police say Dragana (Dasha) Pecarski has not been seen since late on January 5th. (Contributed photo)
Woman ‘High risk woman’ missing in Surrey
The first last Dragana Pecarski around 10:45 p.m. on January 5th
The Surrey RCMP is asking the public for help finding a high-risk woman.
According to a news release, Dragana Percarski, 30, was last seen at 10:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, in the 6200 block of Route 151.
Police say Percarski is commonly known as Dasha. It is described as 125 lb. Caucasian woman, five feet-eight-inches tall, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.
Percarski was last seen wearing beige / black pants, brown shoes and a light blue jacket, and probably had a scarf around his neck. The police and family are concerned about her health and well-being.
“It is not in the nature of this person to remain in contact for this time,” the release reads. “This person suffers from a medical condition that requires medication.”
Anyone with information about Pecarski’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Surrey Detachment at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Stoppers Crime at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca. File number cited 2020-2630.
