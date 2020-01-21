advertisement

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (File File Now-Leader)

During a recent phone call, McCallum talked a lot about himself before scorning the newspapers

editor,

What I’m going to relate to you came from a little bit of a sudden. But it has major implications. That is why we need a referendum on the issue of police change.

A few months ago, the City of Surrey decided to close the North Surrey Recreation Center. Hockey was already gone, only pools and gyms left. Many defenders understood where they would have to go.

The Surrey Now-Leader published a story about the closure. He also had information that clients of the premises could go to depending on what they wanted to do. I was particularly concerned that the pool, to which many of us would have to go, had icy cold water. We can’t swim in that. So I booked a call with the chairman.

He called me. As I explained to him the cold cold water and the need to raise the temperature by 1C, he started on his swimming ability over the years.

I thought he was dealing with my time, as he told me to hurry up, he didn’t have much time.

As I started explaining the problem and telling him it didn’t work as the City was telling us. He asked, “Where did you get it”?

I told him he was in the Surrey Now-Leader. He told me not to believe this and continued to devalue newspapers in general. I felt uncomfortable with what he was saying because I believe Surrey Now-Leader is a good reliable newspaper.

Here is the twist. Last week before closing, management put a big sign in the lobby as to where customers could go.

It was exactly what was in the Surrey Now-Leader story.

What is wrong with this mayor? He was not like this in his first term as mayor. Please save us and order a referendum on the police case.

Dave Bains, Surrey

edit@surreynowleader.com

