Surrey Mounties are looking for a suspect who was sprayed with a man when the victim answered a knock on the door of his Whalley town.

Surrey RCMP Constable Richard Wright said it happened on Dec. 19, just before 8:30 p.m., in the 13800 block of 102 Avenue.

“There was a knock on a gentleman’s door,” Wright said. “When he answered the door, someone sprayed him with pepper. It was believed to be a mistaken identity. It is not pleasant, but there is no lasting damage. “

Wright said investigators are working with the family to try to identify the suspect, who they do not yet have a good description of.

“I believe there were some family members who were in the house that were not sprayed with pepper, but when sprayed, it creates a fog in the air and can affect you if you walk through that fog, so I believe some of the other members of the family had been affected by this fog, “Wright said.

“There is nothing in the file to indicate that the words were spoken.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

