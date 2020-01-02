advertisement

Surrey-raised footballer Jonathan Kongbo has apparently signed a contract to play for the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers next season.

“Humble and ready to go to work,” Kongbo posted on his Twitter account on New Year’s Eve. “Thank God for all the ups and downs. The real work is ahead of # 49ers # 2020Vision. “

advertisement

Kongbo won a Gray Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombs in November, and now looks set to make his mark with the Super Bowl contenders in San Francisco.

(story continues below)

Humble and ready to go to work. Thank God for all the ups and downs. The real work is ahead of # 49ers # 2020Vision pic.twitter.com/9Q830zPT4I

– Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) December 31, 2019

Jonathan Kongbo | Rocket CFL | 2019 Greek Cup Champion pic.twitter.com/tqQ7ovdakC

– Jonathan Kongbo (@King_Kongbo) December 13, 2019

In early December, Kongbo was released by the Blue Bombers, so he could pursue NFL opportunities.

The defensive lineman, a graduate of Holy Cross Regional High School, played as a rookie for the Bombers during the 2019 season, having been selected fifth overall in the CFL Draft last spring.

On December 5, just 11 days after the Greek Cup team’s victory against the Hamilton Tiger Cats, the organization announced the move to release Kongbo, 23.

• READ MORE: To pursue the NFL dream, Kongbo Surrey released by the Cup Gray champs.

“When we selected Jonathan at last year’s CFL Draft, he decided to sign with our organization rather than wait a season to continue training,” Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said in a statement posted to cfl.ca.

“This deal came with the understanding that if he were to get any NFL interests, we would work with him to help him pursue those interests.

Jonathan is a great young man and deserves the opportunity to explore all avenues in his career. We wish him the best of luck and will certainly welcome his return if nothing succeeds in this regard. “

In 12 games with the Bombers in 2019, the six-foot Kongbo made six feet and one sack.

Kongbo overcame a serious injury at the start of the CFL season to play for the Bombers.

With the Tennessee Volunteers of the NCAA Southeastern Conference (SEC), Congressman Wild Kongbo “King” tore his ACL in his right knee during a game against Auburn in October 2018, ending his season old and, ultimately, his dream of being drafted by an NFL team earlier this year.

In May, during an interview at his Clayton family home, Kongbo complained of a knee injury requiring surgery and months of rehabilitation. In his final season of American college football, Kongbo had hoped to arouse interest among NFL teams in the draft – something that didn’t happen.

While at Holy Cross, Kongbo was something of an accidental soccer star – a boy who had not played the game until Grade 12 at Fleetwood Area Catholic School. He had been a basketball player at Kitsilano Secondary until transferring to Holy Cross, where the Crusaders coaches eventually made him try football, a game he did not embrace at first but fell in love with.

From Holy Cross he went to junior college in Wyoming and Arizona Western before joining the Vols in Tennessee, where he played premier games against some of the biggest-named teams in college football – Alabama Crimson Tide, Bulldogs Georgia, LSU Tigers and the si.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement