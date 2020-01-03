Guildford
A stabbing in Surrey sends one to hospital
Police say the suspect fled the scene, no one in custody
A person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing and police are still searching for the suspect.
Surrey RCMP said police received a report at 1:18 p.m. of a stabbing in the 10300 block of Route 152 in Guildford on Thursday (January 2nd).
One male, police said, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No one is in custody.
The Surrey RCMP said “the parties are familiar with each other.”
