A stabbing in Surrey sends one to hospital

Police say the suspect fled the scene, no one in custody

A person has been taken to hospital after a stabbing and police are still searching for the suspect.

Surrey RCMP said police received a report at 1:18 p.m. of a stabbing in the 10300 block of Route 152 in Guildford on Thursday (January 2nd).

One male, police said, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. No one is in custody.

The Surrey RCMP said “the parties are familiar with each other.”

