advertisement

A casual reminder of the 2019 Surrey-bound numbers.

19: Minutes after midnight that Jerik Papequash, Surrey’s first baby of 2019, was born at Surrey Memorial Hospital. “We’re quite happy because his dad (Jeremy Papequash) is a Canada Day baby, born in B.C. Women’s Hospital,” mother Jeanna Spence said. “Yeah, so it worked out very well – it’s like joking that he was a vacation kid with his dad, and it happened.”

advertisement

$ 39.9 million: Amount won by Michelle De Roma of Surrey in a Lotto Max draw. The married mother of three said she planned to travel the world and invest in real estate.

16: The number of elevation developments planned at Surrey City Center in 2019, according to Mayor Doug McCallum, who said in January it “could easily be one of the biggest years” for a development such in the area.

2,200: Number of proposed sites for a new “destination athletic center” and training for track and other sports at Bear Creek Park, in a facility similar to Langley’s McLeod Stadium.

16: In kilometers, the length of the Surrey Interfaith Pilgrimage in February, at a fifth annual event from the Thien Ton Temple on Avenue 96 at the Surrey campus of KPU, in Newton.

1,000: Estimated number of rock concerts seen by Surrey’s Colrey “Captain Maniac” Hartridge in his 69 years.

143: Anticipated number of days Mat Fee of Surrey said he would have to ride his bike at a single BMX speed across Canada in an awareness campaign for the John Volken Academy in Newton.

$ 10.7 Million: Amid a “mobile explosion”, the expected 2019-20 bill to buy school ports in Surrey, from $ 8.5 million in 2018.

12: Number of overdoses in Surrey on a single day in March, prompting the Fraser Health Authority to issue an overdose alert.

71: The age of Cliff Annable when the Surrey community builder and former White Rock councilor died suddenly in March after suffering a heart attack.

1955: The opening year of the Flamingo Hotel on the Whalley Monument, which was demolished in June to make way for a residential project at the corner of King George Boulevard and 108 Avenue.

1965: Opening year of the North Surrey Recreation Center, which closed for good on December 22 to make way for a mixed development of the Block Center in the country.

$ 52M: Cost to build the new North Surrey Sport & Ice complex near Scott Road SkyTrain station, in an ice sports movement away from the North Surrey Recreation Center.

200: Number of minor shocks recorded between Victoria and Seattle on March 12, due to a “tectonic dance.”

9: The January date that Brooke Colby Productions had opted for a meeting to “get permission” with officials for a Knievel daredevil team motorcyclist to “jump the void” left on the White Rock pier after a major storm a month ago first. The stunt has never happened.

940: Number of karate strikes executed by Jasmin Nahal in five minutes during a Kick-A-Thon charity event held at Newton Black Belt Academy in April, adding a total of 15,961 strikes by students there.

1,200: Approximate number of cases involving police serious injury or death investigated by the Independent Bureau of Investigation (IIO) based in the city’s central tower since it opened in September 2012.

$ 1.70: Price per liter of regular gas in Surrey in mid-April, when locals complain about paying higher fuel prices in North America.

440: Total number of students expected at the newest campus of Simon Fraser University in Surrey, in a “live lab” facility for clean technology studies, being built at 10285 Unversity Dr.

$ 365,000: Estimated cost to install buffer hubs and pads in all Surrey schools and district buildings, according to a June Surrey school staff report.

$ 15,851: Amount spent on creating a prototype of the Surrey Police Department Vehicle, displayed outside of City Mayor Doug McCallum’s address May 7.

100: Estimated number of “extreme weather” beds in Surrey during an early February snap.

30: Number of B.C. recordings of temperatures that fell during a heat wave in mid-May.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement