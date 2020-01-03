advertisement

This Surrey property, located at 17146 20th Ave., is valued at $ 31.52 million, according to BC Rating. (Google Maps)

Surrey Homes, Abbotsford crack 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

The property of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

BC’s estimate has calculated that properties across the province will see an average decrease of 2.5 percent for 2020 – affecting more expensive regions.

The property of Lululemon founder Chip Wilson in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighborhood remained the most valuable property in B.C., topping the list for much of the past decade. However, property fell 11 percent this year compared to last year, falling from $ 73.12 million to about $ 64.94 million.

Average property was down 15 percent in Metro Vancouver. Meanwhile, for the first time in at least three years, Surrey and Abbotsford properties have made it into the top 10 list.

Here are the most expensive properties in B.C.:

3085 Point Gray Rd., Vancouver – $ 64.94 million

4707 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $ 58.72 million

James Island, James Island – $ 56.74 million

4719 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $ 36.04 million

4743 Belmont Ave., Vancouver – $ 32.77 million

2815 Point Gray Rd., Vancouver – $ 32.58 million

4773 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $ 31.72 million

17146 20th Ave., Surrey – $ 31.52 million

4857 Belmont Ave, Vancouver – $ 30.20 million

35220 Cassiar Ave., Abbotsford – $ 30.02 million

