A handful of Surrey footballers are in Texas this week, aiming to bring a world football title back north of the border.

On Wednesday night, the Canadian Football Under-18 team will hit the gridiron in Dallas to take on a U.S. U18 team in the annual International Bowl.

The game begins at AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys – at 5:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Canada’s 40-player roster process involves a handful of local talent – Secondary Lord Tweedsmuir going behind Noah Anderson, Seaquam defensive end Corbin Grant and defensive lineman Kaishaun Carter, a Surrey resident who participates in St. Thomas More Collegegiate in Burnaby.

Surrey’s Cory Philpot – a former BC Lions star and longtime B.C. high school football coach – is also on Team Canada’s coaching staff.

Other team members from B.C. include offensive lineman Matthew Ounsted, of Victoria, and receiver Nolan Ulm, of Kelowna.

The players each player selected for the team participated in their respective province in the Canada U18 Cup tournament last summer, a news release notes.

Given the popularity of football in the United States – not to mention the large pool of players that U.S. coaches have to choose from – it can be assumed that Team USA would be the favorite for odds in such a border battle.

Canada have historically been successful against their southern rivals, however, winning five of their last seven International Bowl contests.

Last year, however, the US won 27-10.

Anderson – who ran Tweedsmuir in B.C. Triple-A Championship game last season – is one of four races back on Canada’s roster.

Meanwhile, the six-foot-two, 245-pound Carter is described in a Football News release in Canada as a “sack artist” who has been the “heart and soul” of the defensive end position for St. Thomas More for the past four seasons. .

