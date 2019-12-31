advertisement

Surrey firefighters are still trying to determine what caused a double-alarm fire on Boxing Day that destroyed an automatic rescue building in Bridgeview.

The building, at 116th Avenue and 132B Street, was approximately 1,000 square feet. Twenty-four firefighters arrived in eight trucks to fight the fire, which sent loud noises of thick black smoke.

“There’s no reason at this time for us to treat it as suspicious, but I can’t really tell you one way or the other until we finish the investigation,” Surrey Fire Chief Assistant Jason Cairney said on the eve of New Year.

The residence, which has many rescue operations, had several fires in 2019.

“There have been a number of incidents in that area,” Assistant Fire Chief David Burns told Leader Now. “There’s probably an explanation for all of them. I don’t think they’re related in any way.”

Surrey firefighters caught fire in an automatic yard near Scott Road SkyTrain Station, near Scott Road and Old Yale Road, on Aug. 10.

On May 9, a fire in a truck parking lot near Scott Road and Yale Road destroyed a trailer, four trucks and a car, sending a flurry of smoke that could be seen in the Delta, New Westminster and of course Surrey. No one was hurt in that fire.

A month ago, on April 10, a massive pile of cars – roughly 60 – at A-Central Parts & Parts of Central Vehicle, at 10675 Scott Rd., Was destroyed in what the Surrey fires determined to be a suspicious fire. It took 23 firefighters, with eight trucks and more than 700 meters of casing to bring down that blaze.

