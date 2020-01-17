advertisement

The City of Surrey is proposing to increase its development cost (DCC) fees to increase the funding available for a forecast of projects planned over the next decade, including a 20th Avenue overpass on Highway 99 in South Surrey.

City officials shared proposed increases in an open house earlier this month in the town hall, noting that the additions reflect up-to-date costs for projects such as the flyover that are under his 10-year service plan (2020 -2029) and the park purchase program; up-to-date growth forecasts; and a two percent reduction in park land factor of municipal assistance factor. ‘

The latest change means that 99 percent of development-related capital costs must be borne by the NBCs. (The size of the MAF, according to the provincial government, “reflects the Council’s desire to encourage development and is largely a political decision.”)

City staff anticipate bringing the DCC 2020 bylaws to council for consideration in early February. If approved by the council and subsequently by the provincial inspector of municipalities, the tariffs would take effect in mid-May.

DCCs are city-imposed fees for development applicants “to finance the costs of expanding and upgrading city’s street, water, drainage and sewer services, as well as purchasing or upgrading the park, to meet growth needs. is expected to happen within the next 10 years, ”according to online information.

According to a July 2019 report, the city received approximately $ 91.8 million in DCC contributions in 2018, bringing its reserve account balance to just over $ 278 million by the end of this year. The total included nearly $ 59m in receipts.

In the meantime, the city spent approximately $ 68.4 million on DCC contributions that year, including $ 3.5 million in the Campbell Heights region of South Surrey. Another $ 128 million was earmarked for projects that started in or before 2018, while a further $ 76 million was earmarked for projects that had or should have started in 2019.

Among the last DCC-funded parkland acquisitions was that of the property at 1916 176 St., for the expansion of Redwood Park, and of 18271 73 Ave. west of Clayton, for a neighborhood park.

Proposed increases for 2020 include a city-wide six percent jump for single-family land use, at $ 43,586 per share from the $ 41,220 charged in 2018, while a jump of approximately three percent is projected for the DCC rate for surface for industrial use, at $ 94,216 from $ 91,807.

For the Campbell Heights neighborhood, the proposed increase is close to 10 percent, at $ 162,136 per hectare from $ 147,837, and will apply to all areas and land uses, according to information shared in the Jan. 8 open house. A similar increase is proposed for commercial areas and land uses on Highway 99 corridor, from 164 Street to 28th Avenue.

Surrey has been charging NBCs since 1979, and developers have two years from the date the subdivision was approved or granted a building permit to pay them in full, according to the July 2019 report to the council.

Applications in process by the time the by-law takes final reading will have one year to complete in order to qualify for current DCC fees.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

