The Surrey Eagles have traded backup goalkeeper Cal Schell on the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Flin Flon buses after acquiring a new goalkeeper, Reece Klassen, from the WHL. (Photo by Damon James)

The BCHL team acquires Reece Klassen’s game rights; sends backup keeper Cal Schell to Flin Flon

With 24 hours to go before the trade deadline in Canada’s Junior Hockey League, the Surrey Eagles have made a move at the crease.

On Thursday afternoon, the BC Hockey League team won the rights of 1999 ‘born’ goalkeeper Reece Klassen from Alberta’s Fort McMurray Oil Barons of Alberta Junior Hockey League in exchange for future considerations.

This season, Klassen has been in the Western Hockey League with the Swift Current Broncos, but he was distorted by the picture of this team’s attack after winning a new net.

To make room for Klassen in Surrey, the Eagles moved backup goalkeeper Cal Schell to the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Bombers Flin Flon in exchange for future considerations.

The Junior Hockey League roster list deadline – after which no trades are allowed – is Friday at 4pm. Teams must be below the limit of 23 players by that time.

The 20-year-old Klassen has three seasons of great hockey under his belt. In addition to his time at Swift Current, he has also played for the Spokane Chiefs and the Lethbridge Hurricanes. In nine games this season, he posted a .878 save percentage for a Broncos team that is in last place in the WHL.

Schell, 18, was in his first season with the Eagles – and his first full season of young hockey overall – and posted a 4-9 loss record for the Birds.

