VIDEO: Surrey crash snaps Hydro pole, leaves 5,000 without power

The overnight collision knocked down live wires at 128 Street and 87th Avenue

About 5,000 customers in Surrey were temporarily powerless early Thursday after a vehicle collided with a power rod, snapping it in half.

The crash, including a Ford Tractor Sport Trac, occurred around 1:30 a.m. at 128 Street and 87 Avenue, and knocked out live electrical wires.

Fire and ambulance services attended, however it appeared that the driver had not been injured, a witness said.

RCMP closed 128 Traffic Road as BC Hydro crews worked on repairing damage and restoring power to customers.

There is no word on what led to the crash.

