A 28-year-old man is facing automobile theft charges after a N19 NightBus was stolen from a Surrey Central bus hub early Thursday morning.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released. Sergeant Clint Hampton, a spokesman for the Metro Vancouver Transit Police, said the theft happened around 2 a.m. after the right driver left the bus parked in the loop.

“The bus remained running, he went in to use the restroom, went out again and the bus was gone. He contacted police immediately,” Hampton said, adding that the GPS was used to track the bus.

“I believe at the time it was about 160th and Fraser Highway. With the help of the Surrey RCMP, the bus pulled over at 176th and Fraser, and the suspect, who is a 28-year-old, was arrested. Regardless of whether there are mental health issues here , or not, this is certainly part of the investigation. Charges have been forwarded for stealing a $ 5,000 vehicle. “

No damage was done to the bus. “There were no other passengers on the bus and no one else was injured.”

Hampton told the Leader Now that this is the first time he has heard of a bus stealing in this region.

“At least in my time working in the media, I have never dealt with something like that,” he said. “I have no details of any other incidents like this. If there ever was, it would be an extremely rare circumstance. I’ve been working on our media side of things for a couple of years now; it’s probably something I’m not never reported, so it’s not something we deal with. “

While the Surrey RCMP made the arrest, the Crossing Police conducted the investigation.

Asked if the suspect offered an explanation for the robbery, Hampton responded that “it will be part of the ongoing investigation. There is no real indication, as far as I know, as to the motive here, but as I said, to be part of the investigation. It’s a strange circumstance, yes. “

Anne Drennan, a longtime spokeswoman for the Transit Police, and Vancouver Police before that, also could not recall another case of a bus being stolen in the area.

But bulldozers, well, that’s a different story.

Decades ago, someone stole a bulldozer from a construction site in the North Delta and dumped it in Burns Bog, where the nature reserve continues to sink to this day, most of which are now swallowed by muck along a trail.

And then there’s that crazy incident on December 16, 1993, when a 26-year-old man, who had a bone to pick with New Westminster police, stole a D8K Caterpillar bulldozer from the Ritchie Brothers auction house in Surrey and drove it away that Pattullo Bridge, chewing asphalt along the way.

Surrey RCMP Inspector Dale Carr was a controller when he arrested the bulldozer thief and won a plaque of praise for him.

The thief, in turn, received 90 days in prison.

“They said he was dissatisfied with the fact that he was arrested last week by the New West police department and they had broken sunglasses and were not ready to replace them,” Carr recalled, many years later.

It was a Thursday and he was having lunch at the old Whalley police substation when the call came in. He “blew” down the King George Highway toward the bridge, drafting his game plan along the way. “I think I’ll block it,” he thought to himself.

The big car was destined for a gold mine in the north, where there is a lot of ice and snow. It was not meant for the pavement of the bridge. Employees had tried to block the bulldozer with a truck, but the thief pushed it aside and headed towards Pattullo.

Carr parked his patrol car on the bridge and went running behind it. Well, running, maybe. The bulldozer traveled only about three miles per hour.

“He’s on a mission to get to New West,” Carr recalled. “Once I move, what do you do?”

The driver started heading to the side railing after Carr jumped on board. “I’m thinking to myself, if he hits the railing with the front, I have time to jump before he passes. He’s totally ignoring me.”

People were running alongside the dam, shouting “Shut up the car.”

“I have no idea how,” Carr recalled. “I like it, what?”

All of a sudden, Carr said, the guy threw the bin straight, and Mountie dropped. He dusted himself, got up again and now the guy was holding a rod as Carr was yelling at him to turn off the bin.

With the confused thief, another fellow on the other side of the pond jumped into the car and turned it off. Carr found it very difficult to try to pull the thief out before he realized he had a seat belt.

tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

