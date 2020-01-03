advertisement

We recently told you that Amazon offered some of the best prices on a wide range of different Apple Watch Series 5 models. So why are we telling you about Apple Watch sales from Amazon so soon? Because today, out of the blue, the discounts became even deeper! Hurry up and you can save up to $ 70 on some of the most popular Apple Watch models out there. Prices start at just $ 384 for the Apple Watch Series 5 in 40 mm and $ 399 for the 44 mm model, and GPS + mobile models start at $ 659 instead of $ 700.

Here is more information from the Amazon page:

GPS + mobile

Always-On Retina view

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electric and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

SOS for emergencies

International emergency call

BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock

