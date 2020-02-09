advertisement

You should be crazy these days to have no video doorbell. Aside from the ease of being able to see who is at your door, wherever you are, they also act as a deterrent to people trying to pack a package or do something worse. Ring is the best in the industry when it comes to video doorbells, and there are now some great deals on Amazon that you should definitely take advantage of. Grab a Ring Video Doorbell 2, Ring Video Doorbell Pro or a new Ring Peephole Cam and you will receive a free Echo Dot with your purchase! You can also save a lot on Ring Alarm bundles, but these deals are not long, so hurry up.

Ring Video Doorbell 2

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell.

Powered by the rechargeable battery or being connected to doorbell wires for a constant charge.

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision.

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with on-demand video from Live View.

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

This bundle contains Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Echo Dot (3rd generation).

Connect your Ring doorbell with Alexa and then switch on announcements when your doorbell is pressed or movement is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

This allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC.

Sends alerts as soon as movement is detected or when visitors press the doorbell.

Requires a wired installation on existing doorbell cables. Compatible with iOS, Android, Mac and Windows 10 devices.

Guard your home in 1080HD video with infrared night vision.

This allows you to check in at your accommodation at any time with on-demand video from Live View. Connectivity – 802.11 b / g / n WiFi connection at 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz. Wi-Fi speeds – Requires a minimum upload speed of 1 Mbps, but 2 Mbps is recommended for optimum performance.

Including lifetime theft protection: if your doorbell is stolen, we will replace it for free.

Ring peephole Cam

This bundle contains Ring Peephole Camera and Echo Dot (3rd gen).

Upgrade the peephole of your door with a 1080p HD video doorbell that allows you to see, hear and speak to visitors everywhere.

Receive notifications on your phone, tablet and PC when someone knocks on your door, presses the doorbell button or activates the motion sensors.

Peephole Cam is easy to install and comes with all the tools you need to replace your peephole in less than 5 minutes; no wiring or drilling required.

Connect your Ring camera to Alexa and then turn on announcements when motion is detected. Talk to visitors via compatible Echo devices by saying “Alexa, talk to the front door”.

Ring signal

This bundle contains Ring Alarm Kit and Echo Dot (3rd generation) – complete home security within reach. Receive motion-activated notifications on your smartphone.

Works with Alexa to arm, disable and check the status of your Ring Alarm security system with your voice.

Optional 24/7 professional monitoring is only $ 10 / month. No long-term contracts or cancellation costs

Manage Ring Alarm and other Ring products – including Ring Doorbell – with the Ring app.

Adjust Ring Alarm to your needs. Add components to protect the entire house at any time.

Easily set Ring Alarm in minutes – without tools or professional installation.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement

advertisement