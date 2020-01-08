advertisement

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K dropped from $ 50 to $ 24.99 during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week and flew off the virtual shelves. Amazon in fact confirmed that it was among the best-selling products on the retailer’s entire site at that time. Did you miss that killing deal? Or do you want you to have bought several so that you can use them in extra rooms or hold them as a gift? Well, today is your lucky day. Amazon has just launched a surprise sale that will reduce the Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Media Player to $ 24.99. Just use the 4KFIRETV discount code at checkout and you are ready to go!

Here are the most important details of the product page:

The most powerful 4K streaming media stick.

View favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, HBO and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV and more.

Start and control content with the Alexa Voice Remote.

Enjoy beautiful images with access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 +.

Choose from 500,000 films and TV episodes.

More storage for apps and games than any other streaming media stick.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps and Alexa skills.

Alexa on Fire TV offers the most extensive voting experience of any streaming media player.

Amazon Prime members get unlimited access to thousands of movies and TV episodes.

