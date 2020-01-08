advertisement

Daily deals are getting better and better with each passing day in 2020. Highlights from Wednesday’s round-up include a surprise sale that rips PlayStation Plus 12-month membership digital codes from $ 60 to $ 44.99, a price error on Amazon dropping the hugely popular Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch back to its Black Friday price (it should only have $ 40 off!), The best-selling WiFi range extender on Amazon for just $ 15.99, an even faster upgraded Wi-Fi $ 22.99 range magnifier, $ 5 an amazing wireless camera that lets you see your smartphone anywhere, $ 5 Apple Watch bands that look and feel like Apple’s $ 50 Sport Bands, a great 6-liter air fryer for just $ 56 , 49 while supplies last (use the promotional code OBBQQG94 if the $ 20 on discount coupon disappears), $ 50 off popular iPad models, Anker’s best-selling fast wireless charging standard for just $ 11.99 with me t coupon code AKA25241, $ 350 Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones for $ 251.48, a best-selling Crock-Pot Slow cooker for just $ 17.99, a daily sale on the best Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush, $ 62 discount on your coffee maker dreams, floor prices on Samsung microSD cards and more. View all the best bargains today.

Image source: Neil Godwin / Future Publishing / Shutterstock

