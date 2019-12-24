advertisement

It is a miracle on Christmas Eve! Okay, so maybe it’s just the return of a really good Amazon sale, but anyway, it’s a pretty big deal that Apple’s newest and best Apple Watch models now go back to their lowest prices ever. Thanks to Amazon’s big end-of-year event, you get a 40-mm Apple Watch Series 5 for just $ 354.99 thanks to a discount on the site and additional savings applied at checkout. If you want the larger model, another pair of discounts drops the 44 mm Apple Watch Series 5 to just $ 384.99.

Here are the highlights of the product page:

GPS

Always-On Retina view

30% larger screen

Swimproof

ECG app

Electric and optical heart sensors

Built-in compass

Elevation

SOS for emergencies

Fall detection

Image source: Denys Prykhodov / Shutterstock

