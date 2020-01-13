advertisement

What do we have here, bargain hunters?! We don’t know for sure how or why, but Amazon decided that the huge Kindle discounts it offered during Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week were not good enough. Not only has the best online retailer in the country decided to surprise us with a large Kindle sale on Monday, it has lowered the two best-selling models to prices that are even lower than before the holidays! The $ 90 Kindle today drops to $ 59.99, which is the lowest price ever. That’s an incredible value, but the real deal to profit is the sale that reduces the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite from $ 130 to just $ 84.99! That is a crazy value and it will certainly not be long, so hurry up. Also note that you can get both models with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free!

Amazon Kindle

With the adjustable front light you can read comfortably for hours – indoors and outdoors, day and night.

Specially built for reading, with a 167 ppi glare-free screen that reads like real paper, even in direct sunlight.

Read no distractions. Highlight passages, search definitions, translate words and adjust the text size without leaving the page.

Choose from millions of books, newspapers and audio books. Kindle has thousands of titles, so you can take your library with you.

With Prime Reading Prime members read for free with unlimited access to more than a thousand titles.

A single battery charge lasts for weeks, not hours.

Enjoy more books with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to seamlessly switch between reading and listening.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Now available in Black or Twilight Blue

The thinnest, lightest Kindle Paperwhite to date – with a flat front design and a 300 ppi non-glare screen that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

Now waterproof, so you are free to read and relax on the beach, by the pool or in the bathtub.

Enjoy twice as much storage with 8 GB. Or choose 32 GB to hold more magazines, comics and audio books.

Now with Audible. Pair with Bluetooth headphones or speakers to listen to your story.

A single battery charge lasts for weeks, not hours.

With the built-in adjustable light you can read inside and outside day and night.

Get instant access to new releases and bestsellers, plus more than a million titles at $ 2.99 or less.

advertisement

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

.

advertisement