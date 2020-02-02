advertisement

Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise know a thing or two about coordinating mother and daughter dressing.

The couple went out on the streets of New York yesterday in matching casual looks with subtle sneakers.

The 41-year-old Holmes wore a short black ball shirt jacket over a buttoned denim shirt. On the underside, the starlet wore shiny black leggings for a wintry, sporty look.

advertisement

Katie Holmes (L) with Madewell x Veja sneakers out and about with daughter Suri in New York, February 1.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Katie Holmes’ Madewell x Veja sneakers.

CREDIT: Splash News

The actress “Batman Begins” added a little neon pop to her look with the shoes: Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers. The mostly white kicks had accents in orange and purple as well as some splashes of paint that gave the otherwise neutral ensemble some color. The shoes can be purchased on the Madewell website for $ 150.

connected

Veja x Madewell V-10 sneakers.

CREDIT: Madewell.com

In the meantime, 13-year-old Suri wore a sky blue puffer skin jacket and pink sweatshirts that were one of the biggest color trends of the season. The middle school student, who Holmes shares with ex-husband Tom Cruise, completed her look with subtle light blue sneakers that had a classic silhouette and gold accents. She was wearing a ballet pink backpack and had her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Suri Cruise in pink sweats and sneakers in New York, February 1st.

CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Suri Cruise sneakers.

CREDIT: Splash News

Twinning is nothing new for the mother-daughter duo. Holmes and Suri own shoes from some of the same brands, including Adidas and Ugg.

Click through the gallery to see more photos of Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise.

All of the products presented were independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links on our website, FN can earn a commission.

Want more?

Suri Cruise is in full swing in a $ 1,200 puffer jacket with Ugg boots in NYC

Katie Holmes gives All Black a trendy touch with puffed sleeves and bow sandals

Katie Holmes makes an unexpected styling fad in lederhosen and stilettos at Berlin Fashion Week

advertisement