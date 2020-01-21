advertisement

Donovan Mitchell scored 25 points, and Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 14 rebounds as the Utah Jazz continued their home dominance with a 118-88 win Monday that stopped the Indiana Pacers winning game in five games.

Georges Niang scored 15 points as the Jazz improved their home record to 17-3 as they won their eighth consecutive game in Salt Lake City. They are the only Western Conference team with three or fewer home defeats.

The Jazz won for the 12th time in 13 games overall.

Aaron Holiday and Myles Turner each scored 12 points, and Jeremy Lamb added 11 for the Pacers, who lost for the first time since January 8 against the Miami Heat. Indiana fell on the road for the first time since losing to Atlanta on January 4.

The Jazz put their dominance early on, shooting 65 percent in the first quarter to take a 29-23 lead, and 56.1 percent in the first half to build a 56-44 lead. The Pacers were just 3 of 14 (21.4 percent) from the 3-point range in the first half.

The Jazz shot 54 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from the 3-point range. The Pacers shot 41.9 percent from the field and 26.9 percent from 3-point range while playing the night after earning a Denver win.

Utah’s Mike Conley scored 14 points in 18 minutes during his second game after losing 19 of his previous 20 contests due to a left strain. Tony Bradley had 10 rebounds for the Jazz.

Domantas Sabonis scored 10 points and caught eight rebounds, and T.J. McConnell shared 10 assists for Indiana, which lost despite forcing 21 laps in Utah and maintaining a 25-16 advantage at lap points.

Royce O’Neale scored five points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Jazz in his first game after he agreed to a four-year, $ 36 million contract.

Utah got a scare in the fourth quarter when Gobert rolled his left ankle, but he remained in the game.

The Jazz beat the Pacers for the first time since March of 2018, ending a three-game head-to-head losing streak. It was their first win over Indiana in Salt Lake City since January 2017.

