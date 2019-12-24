advertisement

In Sydney I don’t need an alarm clock on Christmas morning. At dawn my local Kookaburras family does this job. No little chirping chicks here. They are seriously loud screeching cousins ​​of the dinosaurs.

Christmas day in Sydney could not be more different from the start than in Ireland.

Christmas morning begins with a family surf with my kids on Freshwater Beach on Sydney’s beautiful north shore.

With my Irish genes, the sun under the south cross is no longer my friend. As with all Irish Australians, it is time to slide, slop, slap and change. Put on a UV-resistant, long-sleeved surf shirt. Include a factor 50 sunscreen. Put on a hat and wear all-round sunglasses to cover your eyes.

I will look as sexy as a cake, but my dermatologist is vacationing at a five-star resort to live off the fees she receives for burning sunspots on my Celtic carcass.

The grandparents should have gone to Boston; Instead, they left Ireland and headed south to the “happy country”.

In Oz everything and everyone has a nickname, even God. His nickname is “Hughie”. So Christmas is Hughie’s birthday!

The surf on Christmas morning will be full of “eyelets” – young surfers riding on their styrofoam boards under the Christmas tree.

Fathers will be deep in the waves and hurl their offspring onto small waves. The eyes are like chicks on their first flight out of the nest, the wings shed their skin and balance awkwardly on their foam surfboards.

The morning surf is a little piece of rest on a day that can be stressful when it’s your turn to house the extended family.

And this year it’s my turn. Happy Days.

The stress comes from adopting the unspoken family story of Christmas. Prepare the Christmas pudding, just like mom did. Cooking the ham just like mom did. Peel the prawns and open the oysters as the mother did. I know that she has never opened an oyster in her life, but that’s not the point. it’s the comparison.

There is also the other unspoken tradition of over-catering. You can never have enough wine, beer, champagne, ham, chocolate, seafood, strawberries, cherries. , ,

When it’s your turn, eat a bubble and squeaky Christmas dinner until Australia Day on January 26th.

While the fires are burning in the houses of Ireland, they literally rage outside in my sunburned country.

Our farmers in western New South Wales and Queensland haven’t planted a crop in three seasons because it hasn’t rained in five years.

No crops and no animals mean no income. Our “Bushmen” are a tough race, but they are breaking up.

Two bushfires near a house on the outskirts of the city of Bargo in Sydney, Australia. Photo: David Gray / Getty Images

After years of slow, choking torture from the drought, the tsunami of devastating fire has followed.

Our low-tinder eucalyptus forests are on fire. The extent of the fires is unimaginable. To put it in a nutshell, the equivalent of 2.1 million rugby fields has been destroyed, or half the area of ​​Tasmania. More than 1,000 houses were burned down.

It would be like wildfire destroying 10 Irish counties.

Unprecedented, unimaginable and unstoppable. The size of the fire is so enormous that humans cannot stop it. Some fires have been burning since August.

Some rain is forecast on the east coast in late Christmas. If it falls, it would really be a miracle.

In Sydney we are protected from the harsh realities of bush life.

As a starter, there are oysters and tiger prawns while the ham cooks in our grill oven, as far as possible from the house to keep the heat away. It drips in jam glaze with roasted potatoes and vegetables.

My daughter, the poor girl, was given heavy responsibility for preparing my mother’s Irish plum pudding recipe. It is covered with brandy sauce as we pay tribute to a family tradition.

We’re going to listen to Paul Kelly and sing How to Make Gravy. It’s the Australian equivalent of Fairytale of New York, while Kelly tells the story of a man in Christmas Day jail who thinks of his siblings and children. He lacks the little things like the sauce for the turkey.

In fact, Christmas is not that different in Ireland and Oz. Despite the heat, drought and fire, Christmas is about forgetting your worries and being with the people you love the most on this planet.

Happy Birthday, Hughie.

