The innovative surfboard shaper Hayden Cox sold his designer house in Palm Beach, but lives on the northern beaches where he grew up.

The now 37-year-old surfboard guru is married and has a young daughter. He is about to open a second surfboard shop in Los Angeles.

It is a real success story for the northern beaches, which started its surfboard shaping business at the age of 15 when he was still in high school.

The enthusiastic young surfer broke his first board, couldn’t afford a new one, so he gained professional experience at a local surfboard manufacturer and learned how to form a board. When he finished school, he built two or three boards a week and had his own website.

Haydenshapes is now based in Mona Vale and has a branch in the USA.

In 2017, Mr. Cox won the Innovation Award at the Man of the Year Awards and his surfboards were awarded the Surfboard Design of the Year for three years.

Mr. Cox launched FutureFlex in 2006 and developed a surfboard technology with a carbon frame. Its characteristic look is monochrome black and white and its boards are sold in more than 70 countries.

More recently, he wrote a book called New Wave Vision and was invited by Westpac to design wearable paywear.

Mr. Cox and his creative wife Danielle have owned Pittwater’s Los Paloma property for four years. The four-bedroom house on Barrenjoey Road with 180-degree views of Pittwater was the first sale of the year in Palm Beach. The couple paid $ 1.8 million for the two-story house and sold it for $ 3 to $ 3.5 million, according to realestate.com.au.

Noel Nicholson of Ray White Prestige said the house had an unobstructed view from Stokes Point to Mackerel Beach and was made with natural materials and organic surfaces.

“The prime location offers the best of the village lifestyle that Palm Beach has to offer – just five minutes’ walk from The Greedy Goat Cafe and Sandy Beach on Pittwater – and just a few steps from restaurants, boutiques and the ferry pier,” said he.

At least five sales have already been made in Palm Beach this year, and Sydneysiders have been looking for weekend travelers not far from the eastern suburbs and north coast.

“People are poor in time and see value in Palm Beach, which is only an hour away from the CBD,” said Nicholson.

“Why would you buy a place in Huskisson or Blueys Point with this distance? A weekender in Palm Beach that you’re more likely to use, ”he said.

Hayden and Danielle Cox want to stay on the northern beaches.

