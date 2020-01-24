advertisement

Coastal markets are riding the wave of a buying boom.

The resurgence of buyer confidence is reflected in record sales from the surf coast to the Mornington Peninsula and Phillip Island in January.

Luxury offers with spectacular views and attractive prices attract buyers. Property worth tens of millions of dollars has already been sold this year.

The summer surge follows a “catastrophic” January last year when shoppers almost disappeared from the coastal regions.

“Our market is very trust-based,” said Rob Curtain, managing director of Peninsula Sotheby’s International Realty.

“Last summer, shoppers knew the federal election was coming, and that, along with the ups and downs on the stock market and some negative news about the economy, was a little bit scary and got people going again.

“But once the elections were out of the way, things turned around immediately.”

The improvement was seen almost immediately in the Melbourne market, with momentum increasing by 2019 and affecting coastal areas.

“Inquiries and inspections declined last year, but this year we simply cannot get enough houses to keep up,” said Curtain.

“It’s a completely different market. We’ve already sold over $ 20 million in real estate, and I wouldn’t be surprised if this year marks a record year in the peninsula market.”

Ian Stewart, Real Estate Director at Great Ocean Rd, said the Lorne market has also made a breathtaking comeback.

“There was only one transaction across Lorne last January,” said Stewart. “Our business alone is double-digit this January when it comes to sales.”

He said the second half of the month was traditionally stronger than the first, which had a positive impact on his agency’s remaining offerings, including the miracle of 1 six-bedroom Roadknight St.

The 1839-square-foot resort-style property has a pool, pool house, and wine cellar that was recently sold for more than $ 7 million – a record set by 104 Smith St in April last year and Lornes previous property price of $ 4.925 million.

Another eye catcher on the market in Lorne is 39 Hall St. The modern masterpiece with five bedrooms and glass walls overlooking the sea has a suggested price of $ 3.8 to 4.2 million. Expressions of interest close on January 31.

Mr. Stewart laid down the turn of the city to improve buyers’ confidence.

He said about 60 percent of the city’s buyers were Melburnians, especially from the downtown bays and suburbs, who were looking for vacation homes.

“We are a lifestyle market, but only two hours from Melbourne,” he said.

Trent Cameron, director of Warlimont & Nutt Mt Martha, said the Mornington Peninsula market was driven by an influx of summer vacationers looking for vacation homes and modernizing and downsizing locals.

“Christmas and New Year were very busy with both buyer requests and sales compared to the previous summer,” he said.

“There were many buyers who were actively looking through the end of 2019, and the new year has started strongly.”

Peninsula Sotheby’s Listings are led by 16 Paringa Rd, Portsea, which launched on January 14 with a target price of $ 7-7.35 million.

The modern four-bedroom stunner is tucked away in the dunes and has a pool, tennis court, and views of the back beach and ocean.

Phillip Island has a historic beachfront homestead with award-winning modern additions for $ 3.5 to $ 3.8 million. The Woolamai House at 14 Grofam Court in Cape Woolamai comprises six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two kitchens and a separate worker house on 1.7 ha with a 140 m beach front. Expression of interest until February 6th.

Greg Price, agent of Alex Scott & Staff, who is listed on Castran Real Estate, said the Bass Coast, including Phillip Island, is driving again after banks eased credit restrictions last year.

“As in Melbourne, we saw a huge surge in demand that is gradually translating into a price,” Price said. “There is strong demand for new properties and old beach houses that are either rejuvenated or overturned and rebuilt. There is a renaissance on the Bass Coast.”

– With Ming Haw Lim

