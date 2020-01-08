advertisement

(ABC News) – Washington – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said on Saturday that she was “alive” and on her way to becoming “very healthy” after cancer radiation.

Ginsburg, 86, spoke at the Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington. The event happened just over a week after Ginsburg announced that she had completed three weeks of outpatient radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor in her pancreas and is now disease-free.

It is the fourth time in the past two decades that Ginsburg, leader of the court’s liberal wing, has been treated for cancer. She had colon cancer in 1999, pancreatic cancer in 2009, and lung cancer surgery in December. Both liberals and conservatives are closely monitoring the health of the court’s oldest judiciary, as it is known that if Republican President Donald Trump were given the opportunity to name someone to replace them, the Supreme Court would shift to the right for decades.

On Saturday, Ginsburg, who published the book “My Own Words” in 2016, spoke to more than 4,000 spectators at the Washington Convention Center. Near the start of an hour-long conversation, her interviewer, NPR reporter Nina Totenberg, said: “Let me ask you a question that everyone wants to ask here: How are you? Why are you here instead of resting for the term? And do you plan to stay in your current job? “

“How do I feel? Well, first of all, this audience can see that I’m alive. “

Ginsburg applauded and cheered. The comment was an apparent indication of the fact that when some doubters recovered from lung cancer surgery earlier this year, they asked for photographic evidence that she was still alive.

Ginsburg said that she was “on the way” to becoming “very good”. As for her work at the Supreme Court, which is on a summer break and will start hearing arguments again on October 7, Ginsburg said that she will be “on the way” when the time comes. “

Ginsburg, who was appointed by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993, did not directly answer how long she intends to stay in court. At the beginning of summer, however, she reported on a conversation with former judge John Paul Stevens, who left the court in 2010 at the age of 90. Ginsburg told Stevens:

“My dream is to stay on the pitch for as long as you.” Stevens replied, “Stay longer.” He died in July at the age of 99.

Ginsburg said on Saturday that she loves her job.

“It’s the best and hardest job I’ve ever had,” she said. “It has taken me through four cancers. Instead of focusing on my pain, all I know is that I need to read these documents and go through the draft opinion. So I have to somehow overcome what is going on in my body and concentrate on the work of the court. “

Ginsburg’s appearance on Saturday wasn’t the first time after her recent cancer announcement. Earlier this week, she spoke at an event at Buffalo University, where she also completed an honorary doctorate. At the time, she spoke only briefly about her recent fear of cancer and said that she wanted to keep her promise to attend the event despite “three weeks of radiation”.

