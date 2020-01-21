advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to consider an expedited review of a lawsuit that threatens Obama-era health care law, making it highly unlikely that judges will decide the case before the 2020 elections.

The court denied a request from 20 predominantly Democratic states and the Democrat-led House of Representatives to quickly rule on a lower court decision that declared part of the statute unconstitutional and threw a cloud over the rest.

Advocates of the Affordable Care Act argued that the issues raised by the case were too important to allow the litigation to drag on for months or years in lower courts and that the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in the states -United States in New Orleans had made a mistake by canceling the health. now toothless requirement of law that Americans must have health insurance.

The judges did not comment on their order. They will review the appeal according to their normal schedule and may decide in the coming months to resume the case.

